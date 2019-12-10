NYPD releases video of woman who used a stolen credit card at a Sunnyside restaurant

The NYPD is looking for a woman who used a stolen credit card to make purchases at a Sunnyside restaurant.

It was reported to police that at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, a 32-year-old woman was inside the Thomas P. Noonan Playground, located at 42-01 Greenpoint Ave., when she realized that she no longer had her wallet. The wallet contained $20 in cash and two credit cards.

An investigation found that at 3:12 p.m. that same day, an unknown woman used one of the victim’s credit card at the I Love Paraguay Restaurant, located at 43-16 Greenpoint Ave., and made $22.58 worth of unauthorized purchases.

On Dec. 9, the NYPD released video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.