Ridgewood Savings Bank celebrates the holiday season with special events at Queens branches

The Ridgewood Savings Bank is getting into the holiday spirit by hosting events at all 10 Ridgewood branches in Queens.

The bank invites family and friends to stop in at their participating branches for complimentary refreshments and giveaways. You will also have a chance to win a $50 gift card, with a winner announced on Dec. 23.

Santa Claus will also be present at some of the weekend events and families will have the opportunity to take festive photos with Father Christmas.

“The holidays are a wonderful time of the year to show our appreciation to our customers and community,“ said Carlos Sanchez, senior vice president and chief banking officer at Ridgewood Savings Bank. “We know our customers by name and value each and every one of them.”

The following are the dates for the events and the branches where you can find them:

Friday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Glendale Branch: 65-01 Myrtle Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Branch (Ridgewood): 71-02 Forest Ave.

Visit with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Forest Hills Branch: 107-55 Queens Blvd.

Visit with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hollis Branch: 205-11 Hillside Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand Avenue Branch: 74-25 Grand Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Astoria Branch: 43-14 Ditmars Blvd.

Visit with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bayside Branch: 208-24 Cross Island Parkway

Visit with Santa