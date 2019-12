They’re not loving it — an Elmhurst McDonald’s is being evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels in the restaurant.

A spokesperson for the FDNY confirmed that they received a call at 2:03 p.m. regarding the high levels of carbon monoxide at the establishment, located at 80-03 Queens Blvd. FDNY and EMS personnel are on scene evacuating the restaurant.

At this time, it is not clear what caused the high levels of carbon monoxide in the McDonald’s.