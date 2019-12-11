Man dies of injuries after being pinned between two parked cars in Jamaica: NYPD

A New Jersey man died of his injuries over the weekend after he was pinned between two cars in Jamaica.

At 9:49 p.m. on Dec. 6, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on 148th Street near Foch Boulevard. Upon their arrival, officers found 21-year-old Michael Kosanovich, of South Amboy, NJ, with trauma to his legs and torso.

An investigation found that Kosanovich was standing in between two Lexus IS300s that were parked along the east curb line of 148th Street when one of the cars was accidentally started with a remote. The vehicle began to roll forward and pinned Kosanovich between both cars. Several bystanders attempted to push the cars apart to free Kosanovich, but in the course of doing so the call rolled forward again, pinning Kosavich between the cars once more.

EMS rushed Kosanovich to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Dec. 7.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.