Man sought for using Queens man’s bank account to buy two cellphones in Manhattan: NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who used a western Queens man’s bank information to buy two cellphones.

According to authorities, at 9 p.m. on Oct. 30, a 33-year-old man who lives within the confines of the 108th Precinct was notified by his bank that there was possible fraudulent activity involving his bank account, causing the victim to contact the NYPD.

An investigation found that at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 29, an unknown man entered a cellphone shop on West 57th Street in Manhattan and bought two cellphones, worth an estimated $3,000, using the victim’s account. The suspect then fled the scene on foot with the phones to parts unknown.

On Dec. 10, the NYPD released photos of the suspect taken from surveillance cameras at the location during the incident. He is described as a black man between the ages 20 and 30 years old and was last seen wearing a tan cap and all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.