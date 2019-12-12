Trader Joe’s to open location in Long Island City: Report

Long Island City, known as one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the country, has been waiting for retail to catch up with unprecedented residential development.

That’s about to change now that Trader Joe’s is coming to the neighborhood, according to an LIC Post report, based on information from a “number of well-placed real estate brokers.”

The California-based chain with 500 stores across the country is planning to open in the Prime Building across the street from MoMA PS1 at 22-43 Jackson Ave. The 11-story, 70-unit condominium, developed by Circle F Capital, is scheduled to open next year.

QNS reached out to Trader Joe’s and Circle F Capital and is awaiting a response. The Trader Joe’s store would be the chain’s second in Queens after they opened in Rego Park.

The new supermarket will join compete against two Foodcellar Market locations in Hunters Point and Court Square, the Urban Market on 2nd Street and the Key Food store on 44th Drive.