Commonpoint Queens in Little Neck unveils new kids-only exercise program

Over the past two decades, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported that the rates of childhood obesity have tripled. So a Little Neck organization established a kids-only program that encourages regular exercise for local children.

Commonpoint Queens Sam Field Center unveiled the new Kidz Fit Gym Exercise Program on Thursday, Dec. 12. The program, which is the only gym in Queens specifically for children, offers a range of sports classes and fitness equipment to kids ages 5 to 14.

Thank you to @edbraunstein @nily @DavidWeprin & @BarryGrodenchik for attending our Kidz Fit Gym opening last night! Learn more about our new, innovative personal training and fitness program just for kids at https://t.co/IcShVeeVJu https://t.co/re8LsbRN9K — Commonpoint Queens (@Commonpoint_Qns) December 13, 2019

According to Commonpoint Queens, its Kidz Fit Gym employs skilled trainers and coaches who offer individual and group classes. All equipment and exercises, including cardio, strength training, yoga and other activities, are designed for kids.

In addition to improving children’s fitness levels, Kidz Fit will also offer nutritional guidance and family workshops.

In January, parents can sign kids up for the following classes for the winter session:

Nursery Gymnastics (ages 3 to 5): Nine Wednesdays starting Jan. 15 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.

Indoor Playground (ages 5 and under): 10 Wednesdays starting Jan. 15 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.

Pre-K Soccer (ages 3 to 5): 10 Mondays starting Jan. 13 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.

All Sorts of Sports (ages 3 to 5): 10 Tuesdays starting Jan. 14 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.

Sunday Pre-K Basketball (ages 3 to 5): Nine Sundays starting Jan. 12 from 3:15 to 4 p.m.

Sunday Basketball Clinic (ages 5 to 10): Nine Sundays starting Jan. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m.

After School Wiffle Ball (ages 5 to 11): 10 Wednesdays starting Jan. 15 from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

After School Soccer Clinic (ages 5 to 11): 10 Tuesdays starting Jan. 14 from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

Kidz Fit also offers small group classes that help to develop strength, coordination and balance. The 50 minute, eight-week sessions are offered on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. One-hour personal training and partner personal training sessions are also available.

Visit www.commonpointqueens.org for more information.