Creep wanted for trying to rape three women in Astoria and Jackson Heights: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a creep who sexually assaulted two women in an Astoria massage parlor and then struck again in Jackson Heights a month later.

According to authorities, at 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 8, an unknown man entered a massage parlor located in the vicinity of Steinway Street and 25th Avenue. Once inside, he encountered two female employees, ages 54 and 35, in the lobby and pushed them both onto the couch and held them down.

While holding them down, the suspect tried to force the 54-year-old victim to perform a sex act on him and pull her pants and underwear down, while still assaulting the 35-year-old victim. But the woman was able to fight him off, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Both victims were treated at the scene by EMS.

Over a month later, on Dec. 16, the suspect entered a health wellness establishment located in the vicinity of 77th Street and Roosevelt Avenue at 1:15 p.m. Once inside, he demanded sex from the 50-year-old female employee.

The victim refused, and the suspect proceeded to push her on the couch and laid on top of her. The victim fought the creep off and he fled the location with the victim’s cellphone. The victim was evaluated by EMS at the scene and refused further medical attention.

On Dec. 17, the NYPD released video of the suspect taken from the first incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.