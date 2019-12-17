Thief swipes credit card in Middle Village and uses it at a Brooklyn video game store: NYPD

Cops are looking for a woman who stole someone’s credit card in Middle Village and used it at a video game shop in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 8, a 36-year-old woman was shopping at BJ’s Wholesale, located at 66-26 Metropolitan Ave., when she left her wallet unattended in her shopping cart. It was later discovered that an unknown woman used the other woman’s credit card to make $200 worth of unauthorized purchases at a GameStop store, located at 368 Knickerbocker Ave.

The suspect fled in unknown direction after making her purchases.

On Dec. 17, the NYPD released video of the suspect leaving the GameStop:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.