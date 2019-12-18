Queens hosts various youth enrichment programs over school break

Attention All Parents! Schools are about to close for the holiday break.

But don’t worry. As always, Queens is prepared with a wide array of educational and enrichment activities to keep children busy, challenged and disconnected to their cell phones over the next few days. Here’s a venue-by-venue schedule (instead of day-by-day).

The New York Hall of Science (37-01 111th St., Corona) will combine the opportunity to learn with helping the environment via ReMake the Holidays from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.

Scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. each day, families will bend, twist, light, and sculpt old toys to turn them into new ones. The goal is to prevent solid waste and promote the Three Rs: Recycle, Reduce, Reuse. In keeping with the theme, participants will use old fabric and scraps.

Queens Museum (NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park) gets into the action with a Family Workshop on Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. and a daily Winter Vacation Workshops series from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29.

The first event has a winter art theme, and youngsters will use bleeding tissue paper to create snowy skies with blends of color. They will also dance, make music, and listen to stories in 15-minute sessions that begin at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The second activity will have different themes each day from noon to 2 p.m. as per the below schedule:

  • Dec. 26, Thank You Cards;
  • Dec. 27, Paper 3-D Snowman Craft;
  • Dec, 28, Winter Landscape; and
  • Dec. 29, New Year’s Eve Paper Plate Craft.

The Museum of the Moving Image (36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District) entertains with screenings of “Detective Pikachu” from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, 2020.

In this first-ever live-action Pokémon film, a teenage boy teams up with a strange Pikachu to investigate the disappearance of his father, a detective in Ryme City, where humans and Pokémon characters live in peace. Screenings are Dec. 21 at 11:30 a.m. and daily from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1 at noon (except Dec. 24 and Dec. 25).

The museum will also host a special live event that children and nostalgic adults will enjoy, Christmas Eve on Sesame Street, on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. First, attendees will watch the eponymous 1978 TV special during which Big Bird wonders how Santa fits down the chimney and Ernie & Bert face a gift-giving dilemma.

Then, Sonia Manzano, who played Maria on Sesame Street, and other guests will share behind-the-scenes info on the episode before presenting and discussing clips from other holiday specials.

Queens County Farm Museum (73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Glen Oaks) will hold an Open House from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28 from noon to 4 p.m.

Farm-inspired crafts will mix with hot cocoa, mulled cider and holiday treats at the Adriance Farmhouse, an 18th-century landmark on the property. Plus, guests will be able to roam the grounds to see the alpacas, goats, laying hens, Cotswold sheep and steers.

Top image: Thanassi Karageorgiou/Museum of the Moving Image (2017); bottom image: Queens Museum

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Some wheel fun! Queens Farm hosts Antique Motorcycle Show on Sunday
Some wheel fun! Queens Farm hosts Antique Motorcycle Show on Sunday
Don’t go stir crazy! Queens offers many enrichment options over the holiday recess
Don’t go stir crazy! Queens offers many enrichment options over the holiday recess


Skip to toolbar