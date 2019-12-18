Queens hosts various youth enrichment programs over school break

Attention All Parents! Schools are about to close for the holiday break.

But don’t worry. As always, Queens is prepared with a wide array of educational and enrichment activities to keep children busy, challenged and disconnected to their cell phones over the next few days. Here’s a venue-by-venue schedule (instead of day-by-day).

The New York Hall of Science (37-01 111th St., Corona) will combine the opportunity to learn with helping the environment via ReMake the Holidays from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.

Scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. each day, families will bend, twist, light, and sculpt old toys to turn them into new ones. The goal is to prevent solid waste and promote the Three Rs: Recycle, Reduce, Reuse. In keeping with the theme, participants will use old fabric and scraps.

Queens Museum (NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park) gets into the action with a Family Workshop on Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. and a daily Winter Vacation Workshops series from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29.

The first event has a winter art theme, and youngsters will use bleeding tissue paper to create snowy skies with blends of color. They will also dance, make music, and listen to stories in 15-minute sessions that begin at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The second activity will have different themes each day from noon to 2 p.m. as per the below schedule:

Dec. 26, Thank You Cards;

Dec. 27, Paper 3-D Snowman Craft;

Dec, 28, Winter Landscape; and

Dec. 29, New Year’s Eve Paper Plate Craft.

The Museum of the Moving Image (36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District) entertains with screenings of “Detective Pikachu” from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, 2020.

In this first-ever live-action Pokémon film, a teenage boy teams up with a strange Pikachu to investigate the disappearance of his father, a detective in Ryme City, where humans and Pokémon characters live in peace. Screenings are Dec. 21 at 11:30 a.m. and daily from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1 at noon (except Dec. 24 and Dec. 25).

The museum will also host a special live event that children and nostalgic adults will enjoy, Christmas Eve on Sesame Street, on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. First, attendees will watch the eponymous 1978 TV special during which Big Bird wonders how Santa fits down the chimney and Ernie & Bert face a gift-giving dilemma.

Then, Sonia Manzano, who played Maria on Sesame Street, and other guests will share behind-the-scenes info on the episode before presenting and discussing clips from other holiday specials.

Queens County Farm Museum (73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Glen Oaks) will hold an Open House from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28 from noon to 4 p.m.

Farm-inspired crafts will mix with hot cocoa, mulled cider and holiday treats at the Adriance Farmhouse, an 18th-century landmark on the property. Plus, guests will be able to roam the grounds to see the alpacas, goats, laying hens, Cotswold sheep and steers.

Top image: Thanassi Karageorgiou/Museum of the Moving Image (2017); bottom image: Queens Museum