Second man cuffed in death of homeless man who was stabbed in East Elmhurst: NYPD

Another man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that left a homeless man dead on a corner in East Elmhurst this summer.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested Jose Chavez Del Castillo, 32, on Dec. 17. He was charged with manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, at 12:46 a.m. on June 2, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man being assaulted at the corner of 31st Avenue and 91st Street. Upon their arrival, officers from the 115th Precinct found 40-year-old Fabian Cymry with stab wounds to his torso.

Cymry was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries on June 7. His death was announced by the NYPD on June 11.

Police previously arrested Luis Lara Del Castillo, 31, in connection to this incident. It is alleged that Lara Del Castillo, Chavez Del Castillo and one other unapprehended man allegedly got into a verbal dispute with Cymry. When Lara Del Castillo and one of the individuals began to punch Cymry, the other individual pulled out a knife and stabbed Cymry multiple times in the chest.

Before the trio fled the scene, Lara Del Castillo allegedly struck Cymry two more times, and one of the individuals allegedly punched Cymry one last time.

Lara Del Castillo was arrested on June 21 and charged with manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.