Acai bowl restaurant comes to The Bay Terrace shopping center in January

Fans of acai bowls will soon have a new place in Bay Terrace to enjoy the nutrition-packed treat.

A spokesperson from the Cord Meyer Development Company confirmed that SoBol is coming to The Bay Terrace shopping center this January. Founded in 2014, SoBol offers healthier alternatives including acai and pitaya bowls, green bowls, fruit smoothies and soups.

Peter Kalogeropoulos will own the new franchise location, which will occupy the space between Liberty Travel and Victoria’s Secret where Yogurt Couture once stood. According to its website, SoBol currently has 39 locations on the east coast including ones in Astoria, Long Island, Yonkers, Philadelphia and Connecticut.

The company’s credo is “eating healthier alternatives should never be a chore,” reflected in its wide range of ready-made options. Dishes include freshly made acai and pitaya bowls topped with fruit, granola and other toppings, a range of fruit smoothies and a selection of soups for a savory bite.

Sobol also caters to individuals with specific dietary needs and offers nut-free granola, dairy milk alternatives and protein powders.

Google search trends show that searches for “acai” sharply rose beginning in 2008. What was once an everyday food from Central and South America soon became a health trend for people in the United States.

The berry grows on the the acai palm, native to Brazil, Peru, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago and praised for its high levels of antioxidants.

For more information, visit mysobol.com or facebook.com/sobolbayterrace.