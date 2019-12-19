Cops investigating death of man who was found shot outside of a Far Rockaway supermarket

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot outside of a supermarket in Far Rockaway on Wednesday evening.

The NYPD reported that at 6:17 p.m. on Dec. 18, officers from the 100th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at Key Food Supermarket, located at 87-15 Rockaway Pkwy. Upon their arrival, officers found a 45-year-old man at the location with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arms.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.