Cops seek creep who touched himself while riding the F train in Jackson Heights

Cops are looking for a man who was touching himself on a train that was headed to Jackson Heights.

A 22-year-old woman was riding a southbound F train at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6. As the train approached the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station, the woman saw an unknown man on the train placing his hands outside of his pants and touching himself while staring at the woman, according to authorities.

Police say there were no injuries reported, nor words exchanged, as a result of this incident.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect on Dec. 19. He is described as a man in his 60s, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey ski cap, grey and white sneakers, a black outer vest, a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.