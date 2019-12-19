Man dies of injuries after being hit by car one block away from his Ridgewood home: NYPD

A senior man died of his injuries after he was hit by a car just one block away from his home in Ridgewood.

Authorities say that at 4:57 p.m. on Dec. 9, police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on Stanhope Street at Fairview Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 66-year-old Bohdan Spiegowski, of Stanhope Street, lying in the roadway with head trauma.

An investigation found that a 31-year-old man white was traveling eastbound on Stanhope Street in a 2019 Ram 3500 Promaster Van. As the driver was passing through the intersection at Fairview Avenue, the he hit Spiegowski, who was attempting to cross the street from the corner. Spiegowski hit the car’s windshield and was subsequently knocked to the pavement.

EMS rushed Spiegowski to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Dec. 12.

The driver remained at the scene following the crash. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.