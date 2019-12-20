Cops looking for man who punched someone after getting off train full of dancers in Jackson Heights

The NYPD is looking for a man who punched someone during an argument at a Jackson Heights train station.

Police say that at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, the 33-year-old male victim was riding a northbound E train when he got into an argument with an unknown man. A spokesperson from the NYPD stated that there was a group of dancers on the train, and the unknown man asked the victim to move. When the victim wouldn’t move, the argument ensued.

When the victim got off the train at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station, the suspect got off the train and punched the victim twice in the face before jumping back on the train to flee the scene.

The victim was not seriously injured and refused medical attention at the scene.

On Dec. 19, the NYPD released a photo of the suspect:

