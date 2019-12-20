Gasteria Building in Long Island City open for leasing to commercial tenants

Long Island City’s the Gasteria Building is officially leasing out space for commercial tenants.

The four-story, 66,472-square-foot building, located at 30-10 41st Ave., will have their marketing and leasing exclusively handled by JLL, one of the leaders in the New York tri-state commercial real estate market.

“The Gaseteria Building offers a terrific option for commercial tenants that demand substantial light and open space,” said Justin Haber, executive vice president of JLL. “It’s an incredible redevelopment with critical access to mass transit.”

The office building features floors ranging from 8,000 to 14,500 square feet, with 12-foot to 15-foot ceilings and widely spaced mushroom columns. The lobby has been given a contemporary design, plus the building has new windows, mechanical systems and elevators. The property is adjacent to the Sunnyside Yards at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and 41st Avenue.

After it was acquired by LargeVista Cos. in 2017, a a multimillion capital improvement program designed by Fogarty Finger Architecture was launched to reposition and enhance the former industrial building. The team at JLL will be working closely with LargeVista with the leasing and marketing.

“We are thrilled to bring the Gaseteria Building to market, said Adam Good, COO of LargeVista. “As a true 24/7 live, work and play environment, Long Island City continues to attract a young and talented workforce that companies both large and small want to be around. The addition of this wonderful makeover of a 1920’s industrial building will attract the types of tenants that will positively impact the community at large.”