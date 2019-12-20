Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

Friday, Dec. 20

Hello Panda Festival

The city’s inaugural Hello Panda Festival touches down in the “World’s Borough” this weekend, when more than 120 massively illuminated and handcrafted lanterns will be on display, and guests will get to enjoy great food provided by 30 magnificent vendors.

Hello Panda is open seven days a week from 5 to 10 p.m., Dec. 6 to Jan. 26, 2020. Ticket prices range from $22 to $28 minus tax and service fees. For more information, visit www.hellopandafest.com or follow @hellopandafest on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.

Maspeth Movie: “A Christmas Story”

Watch “A Christmas Story” at the Maspeth location of the Queens Public Library.

3 to 5 p.m. at the Queens Public Library [69-70 Grand Ave., Maspeth, queenslibrary.org] Free.

Shame: The Not-So-Honorable Comedy Show

Listen to comedians share their shameful confessions with this comedy show that will have you saying “yikes.”

9:30 to 11 p.m. at QED Astoria [27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria, qedastoria.com] Admission: $8

Saturday, Dec. 21

Infinite Archive

Enjoy pieces from 30 different artists that correspond to a poem, book, or other archival material.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Queens Public Library [37-44 21st St., Long Island City, queenslibrary.org] Free

Basic Nature Photography

Snap some shots of the natural world with this Urban Park Ranger Nature Art and Photography program. Please bring your own camera for this event!

1 to 2:30 p.m. at Beach Channel Drive in Bayswater Park [Between Bay 32nd St. and Beach 35th St., nycgovparks.org] Free

Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

Win prizes for your ugliest Christmas attire with this Ugly Sweater Party.

8 p.m. at Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden [29-19 24th Ave., Astoria, bohemianhall.com]

Flirt and Flow Winter Solstice Edition

Striptease and flow arts will be on que at this celebration of the winter solstice. There’s a long list of performers planned, with Mae Rose as the host of it all.

7 to 9 p.m. at The Footlight [465 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood, thefootlightbar.nyc] Admission: $10 online; $15 at the door

Sunday, Dec. 22

Hunan Delighten Up: A Holiday Special

Celebrate the Christmas holidays with these specially-chosen comedians, featuring Jaffer Khan, Ariel Elias, Jill Weiner, and more.

7 to 8:30 p.m at QED Astoria [27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria, qedastoria.com] Admission: $5

Solstice: An Exhibition of Works in Light

View works from ten artists that incorporate light and dark in unique ways. This display will take place in a gallery room where the gallery lighting has been removed to better display the artistic light.

2 to 8 p.m. at the Flux Factory [39-31 29th St., Long Island City, fluxfactory.org] Free

‘Over the Hill’ Hilltop Hike: Orange Trail

Traverse one of the steepest hills in NYC at Forest Park’s Orange Trail with the Urban Park Rangers.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Forest Park Drive and Park Lane in Forest Park [nycgovparks.org] Free