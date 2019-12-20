Man dies of injuries after being hit by a car in Flushing: NYPD

A senior man died of his injuries this week after he was struck by a car in Flushing on Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 8:35 a.m. on Dec. 18 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding at pedestrian struck on Sanford Avenue near Main Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 67-year-old Zhisheng Lin lying on the roadway with head trauma.

An investigation found that Lin was walking on the sidewalk westbound on Sanford Avenue when the 69-year-old driver of a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta, who was also traveling westbound on Sanford Avenue, made a right turn to enter a parking garage on Sanford Avenue. As he was turning, the driver hit Lin, who was knocked into the roadway.

EMS rushed Lin to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Queens, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Dec. 19.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.