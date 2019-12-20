Two crooks wanted for robbing three people in three days on the streets of Woodside

Cops are looking for a duo who are said to be behind three recent robberies in Woodside.

According to authorities, at 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 14, a 33-year-old man was walking down 64th Street near 37th Avenue when he was grabbed from behind by two unknown men. The men proceeded to punch the victim in the abdomen and grabbed his wallet, which had $70 inside, before fleeing the scene.

Police say that at 9:20 p.m. that same day, the suspects approached a 32-year-old man from behind on 38th Avenue near 65th Street. The suspects grabbed the victim from behind, threw him on the ground and grabbed his wallet and cellphone before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Finally, at 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 17, a 35-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of 61st Street and Woodside Avenue when the crooks choked him from behind with an umbrella. After taking the victim’s cellphone and his wallet, which contained $20, the suspects fled northbound on 61st Street.

The victims were not injured as a result of these incidents.

On Dec. 19, the NYPD released a photo of the suspects taken from the first incident, as well as video taken from the third incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.