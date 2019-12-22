Man exposes himself to teenage girl in College Point: NYPD

Police are searching for the man who allegedly flashed a woman in College Point last week.

Authorities say an individual driving a Chrysler Town and Country with a New York license plate parked in the entrance of a shopping center, located in the vicinity of 132nd Street and 14th Avenue at 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 18. When a 17-year-old girl was walking near the vehicle, a man in the back exposed himself to the teenager.

Police released video of the vehicle on Dec. 22.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.