Man dies of injuries days after hitting his head on the sidewalk during South Richmond Hill dispute: NYPD

A man is in custody for his alleged role in an assault that cost his victim his life in South Richmond Hill last week.

According to police, at 9:42 p.m. on Dec. 7, the NYPD responded to a call of an assault on Liberty Avenue near 118th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 49-year-old Ishmael Bacus at the location with trauma to his head.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that Bacus had allegedly gotten into a dispute with Vish Sookram, 47. During the dispute, Sookram allegedly told Bacus not to talk to his girlfriend and later struck Bacus in the head, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk.

Bacus was rushed with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with swelling and bleeding from his head. He ultimately died of his injuries on Dec. 16.

Sookram was initially taken into custody on Dec. 8 and charged with assault. However, the NYPD is now investigating the case as a homicide.