Two crooks sought for robbing Uber driver at knifepoint in Bayside: NYPD

Cops are looking for a duo who robbed an Uber driver at knifepoint in Bayside early on Saturday morning.

According to police, at 2:05 a.m. on Dec. 21, a 27-year-old man was working for Uber on 216th Street near 38th Avenue when two unknown men entered his car. The suspects proceeded to pull out a knife and forcibly took the driver’s cellphone.

The crooks then fled the scene northbound on 216th Street with approximately $850 worth of property.

The suspects are described as 25-year-old men with dark complexions, one who was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and the other last seen wearing a red jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.