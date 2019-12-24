Comedians walk into an Astoria bar on three straight nights this week

Queens goes from “ho, ho, ho” to “ha, ha, ha.”

Q.E.D. Astoria will present three straight nights of top-notch comedy this week to bid a fond farewell to 2019 with large portions of one-liners, puns, zany stories and silent bits.

The fun starts with the latest version of “That Slapstick Show,” a traveling program that presents vintage comedy clips, on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 4:30 p.m.

Two movie historians, Nelson Hughes and Tommy José Stathes, will screen a set of early 20th-century silents that were recently found by the New Zealand Film Archive during this episode, entitled “Holiday Hilarities.” And just like in the old days, Charlie Judkins, a pianist who favors Ragtime, will play accompanying music as the black-and-white images splash across the screen. (Tickets are $10.)

The audience can expect to see the fast-paced, physical slapstick that was the rage in the 1910s and 1920s. An eye poke here, a pie in the face there, and maybe even something that resembles the modern day Ice Bucket Challenge. You know, pranks that would make Bug Bunny and the Three Stooges proud.

Then, Q.E.D. Astoria ─ a night club that specializes in comedy but hosts everything from poetry slams to massive board games ─ will offer Repeater’s Top 10 Countdown of 2019 on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m.

Hosted by Evan Forde Barden and Patrick Cartelli, Repeater is a podcast about music that often includes comedians as special guests. This night is kind of a live episode, as Barden and Cartelli (seen above) will invite their favorite funny folks on stage to make their cases for the best song of 2019. After hearing the humor, they’ll rank the songs with some critiques. (Tickets are $7.)

Higher education (or maybe miseducation) will be on the hot spot during The Teacher’s Lounge on Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Mike Zakarian (seen below) is an improvisation expert, but he also leads workshops on leadership and team building at local colleges. He knows the personalities, politics and peculiarities of many professors, and he’s ready to divulge academia’s most side-splitting secrets. He’s also invited some comedians with similar experiences to share their crazy stories about the faculty lounge. (Tickets are $8.)

Q.E.D. Astoria is located at 27-16 23rd Ave.

Images: Q.E.D. Astoria (top); Michael Zakarian (bottom)