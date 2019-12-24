Man pulled onto subway track in the Rockaways walks away with minor injuries: NYPD

It was a true holiday miracle in the Rockaways when a man fell onto a subway track with a moving train and suffered minor injuries.

According to police, at around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, the man was standing close to the edge of the A train platform at the Beach 36th Street-Edgemere train station. A witness said that as the train was pulling away from the platform, the man lost his balance and his leg got caught between the train and the platform.

The victim was dragged onto the track as the train was leaving and was hit by the train. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was alert and suffered minor injuries.

While emergency personnel were at the scene, trains along the A, E and C lines were experiencing delays.