Queens College receives food donation items from Queens County Farm

Nothing says holiday like a helping hand.

Queens County Farm Museum presented an inaugural donation of packaged, non-perishable food items to Queens College representatives in support of the school’s Knights Table Food Pantry, established in fall 2018 supporting over 1,000 food-insecure students to date.

Knight’s Table Food Pantry board member Anthony Ogata; Vice President for Communications and Marketing and Senior Advisor to the President Jay Hershenson; and Executive Assistant to the VP for Communications and Marketing Shanequa Terry accepted the items during a visit to the museum on Dec. 17.

Jennifer Walden Weprin, executive director of Queens County Farm Museum, said, “Together, Queens Farm and Queens College can feed tummies and feed minds.”

“We initiated this food drive after our growing season ended as a way to continue our work to feed New Yorkers,” Weprin said. “We are thankful for the community support and have collected food donations as diverse as the borough of Queens!”

Throughout the month of December, the farm is encouraging visitors, neighbors, and the public to drop off packaged, nonperishable foods to the farm store, at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Knight’s Table Food Pantry, the first comprehensive program in country to help fight student hunger, provides stigma-free food access for students in need and accepts donations from the campus community. It is sponsored by the Office of Student Development and Leadership.

Students interested in donating or volunteering are welcomed to stop by the Student Union, at LL29 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday during the academic year.