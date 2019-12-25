Royal Waste and the Greater Royal Alliance for Community Empowerment (G.R.A.C.E.) held their first annual “Christmas of Love Celebration” on Dec. 22. Every year these groups have worked together to sponsor multiple events and programs every year that have benefited schools, seniors, formerly incarcerated individuals and families in need.
PHOTOS: First annual ‘Christmas of Love Celebration’ held in Jamaica for families in need
- By QNS Staff
- /
- editorial@queenscourier.com
- /
- Wednesday, December 25, 2019
- /
- 10:00 AM