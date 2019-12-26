Cops searching for driver in Christmas night South Ozone Park hit-and-run

The NYPD is looking for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Christmas night in South Ozone Park.

Authorities say that at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of 114th Street and Rockaway Boulevard. Upon their arrival, police found 67-year-old Ainsley Dalrymple lying between two parked cars, unconscious with severe head and body trauma.

A preliminary investigation found that prior to the call, an unidentified driver of a silver or gray Toyota truck when they hit Dalrymple, who was crossing the street. The driver then continued to drive and fled the scene.

EMS rushed Dalrymple to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.