Queens hosts elite jump-ropers at Double Dutch Invitational on Friday

Some of the world’s best jump-ropers are about to compete for fun, glory and bragging rights in a hallowed Queens venue.

The Winter Double Dutch Invitational will take place at the Sorrentino Recreation Center in Far Rockaway on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m.

Participants can register as solos or as part of teams, and the divisions include Unattached Novice, Advanced and Twin Speed. They will match skills in the categories of Speed, Freestyle and Compulsory, which includes a timed routine with tricks like crossovers and turns. In the Speed category, competitors usually average more than 400 steps per two-minute set.

Hundreds are spectators and dozens of teams are expected at this Double Dutch breeding ground. Admission is free.

Named after Robert Sorrentino, a police officer in the 101st Precinct who was fatally shot at age 35 while chasing five robbery suspects in 1980, the NYC Parks Department athletic facility is a world leader in Double Dutch. It frequently hosts competitions that draw top teams from up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

It’s also home of Stan’s Pepper Steppers, a storied squad that has won various world championships and produced such legends as Keisha Heard, Laa’Neisha Jones and Alaisyia Woodard. Its founder, Stanley Brown, has been a coach in the program since 1980.

True to its name, Dutch immigrants brought the sport to New York City in the 1600s, when the area was known as “New Amsterdam.” In old sailor slang, the term “Double Dutch” refers to a winding rope.

The modern version surged along with the hip hop culture in the 1970s and 1980s, and it became a varsity sport in NYC public schools in 2009. Basically, the activity involves two people standing opposite each other and turning two jump ropes in an eggbeater fashion. Then performers jump within the ropes, performing tricks, demonstrating fancy footwork, chanting, hopping on one foot, or maybe event bouncing a ball.

The Sorrentino Recreation Center is located at 18-48 Cornaga Ave. near Beach 19th Street. The closest subway stop, Far Rockaway—Mott Avenue on the A train—is about five blocks away.

Images: NYC Parks