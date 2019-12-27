ART BreakOUT presents first ever exhibition ‘Unbound: Authentic Visions and Voices’ in Long Island City

ART BreakOUT, a platform for artists who work independently outside of the mainstream Western art establishment, is bringing its first ever exhibition to Long Island City.

“Unbound: Authentic Visions and Voices” will be on display at 2020 The Local NYC on 1302 44th Ave. from Jan. 9 through Feb. 27. The exhibition will feature works of art in a wide range of styles, techniques and media by more than two dozen artists from across the globe, including Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Armenia, Greece, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Guyana and Iran.

The artwork, which was carefully curated by artist and activist Bonnie Astor and ART BreakOUT’s spokesperson Lois Stavsky, will reflect a variety of personal and collective themes, such as identity, trauma, loss, dislocation, hope, healing, resilience and resistance.

Each artist featured in the exhibit is “unbound,” as ART BreakOUT puts it, from the conventions of the art establishment.

There are many Queens-based artists featured in “Unbound” as well, such as Issa Ibrahim, Susan Spangenberg, John Tursi, Frank Boccio, Peter Stefanides and Moriah Ressler. They each bring their own flavor to the exhibit, with Ibrahim and Spangenberg’s hauntingly ominous mixed-media work or Ressler’s meticulously-crafted hand-cut masks.

Stavsky, who is best known for her popular urban art blog Street Art NYC, said she was able to connect with some of the artists thanks to the Living Museum on the grounds of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Institute in Queens Village.

“It’s been a wonderful experience working with all these artists who are out of the radar,” Stavsky said. “They’re extremely talented and deserve attention. I’m happy to have a chance to show their work and am so glad that Local NYC is so hospitable.”

ART BreakOUT will host a reception that’s open to the public on Jan. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Local NYC.