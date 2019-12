Death of shaken baby in Woodhaven officially ruled a homicide by police

The death of an 8-week-old boy who was found in his Woodhaven home this past summer was officially ruled a homicide by police.

Authorities say that at at 12:21 p.m. on Aug. 16, the NYPD responded to a 911 call of an aided, unconscious infant inside a home on 88th Street near Jamaica Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 8-week-old Mason Sanchez unconscious and unresponsive at the location.

Sanchez was taken to¬†Jamaica Hospital before further transporting him to Long Island Jewish Cohen Children’s Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Aug. 19.

Following an ongoing investigation, Mason’s father, 28-year-old Luis Sanchez, was arrested on Aug. 21. He was charged with manslaughter and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.

On Dec. 28, the NYPD officially ruled Mason’s death a homicide and later confirmed that Mason died of shaken baby syndrome.