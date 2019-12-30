Death of shaken baby in Woodhaven officially ruled a homicide by police

The death of an 8-week-old boy who was found in his Woodhaven home this past summer was officially ruled a homicide by police.

Authorities say that at at 12:21 p.m. on Aug. 16, the NYPD responded to a 911 call of an aided, unconscious infant inside a home on 88th Street near Jamaica Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 8-week-old Mason Sanchez unconscious and unresponsive at the location.

Sanchez was taken to Jamaica Hospital before further transporting him to Long Island Jewish Cohen Children’s Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Aug. 19.

Following an ongoing investigation, Mason’s father, 28-year-old Luis Sanchez, was arrested on Aug. 21. He was charged with manslaughter and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.

On Dec. 28, the NYPD officially ruled Mason’s death a homicide and later confirmed that Mason died of shaken baby syndrome.