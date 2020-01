The FDNY is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a three-story building in Ridgewood early Tuesday morning.

At 3:18 a.m. on Dec. 31, the FDNY responded to a call of a fire that broke out on the top floor of 63-46 Fresh Pond Rd. Firefighters and emergency personnel were sent to the scene and the fire was brought under control by 3:35 a.m.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The NYC Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire.