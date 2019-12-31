Watch a film that Beyoncé wrote, directed and produced (and starred in) and the Museum of the Moving Image

She’s a triple threat who has enthralled the world with her singing, dancing and acting over the past three decades. Now, she’s demonstrating her fourth, fifth and sixth talents.

The Museum of the Moving Image will screen “Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé” on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.

The pop culture icon wrote, directed and produced this recent release, which documents her two performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April 2018. Using many different camera angles, Beyoncé’s meticulously choreographed stage routines are interspersed with behind-the-scenes footage of concert promotion and preparation. Of course, Jay-Z makes a few cameos.

After premiering on Netflix on April 17, 2019, “Homecoming” was an instant streaming sensation, garnering nominations for three Cinema Eye Honors. But it’s best on the big screen. Plus, the editor, Alexander Hammer, will be on hand for an open discussion. His resume includes directing and/or editing videos with Madonna, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Selena Gomez.

Tickets are $15.

Much of the almost two-and-a-half-hour movie comes from the high-octane 2018 Coachella concerts. With pyramid-shaped bleachers on the stage, Beyoncé moves and grooves through her repertoire with help from a marching band with more than 100 musicians, back-up dancers, steppers, singers and even baton twirlers. She sports a number of outfits, including a Nefertiti-inspired gown, sweatshirts recalling African-American Greek life, and sparkling bodysuits with fishnets that conjure up her time with Destiny’s Child, a three-women pop group that won three Grammys from 1990 to 2006.

The outfits are color-coordinated. The moves are synchronized. The music celebrates African-American achievement with an emphasis on Queen Bey. After all, she’s the star.

At times, quotes from prominent African-American entertainers and scholars appear on the screen. At other times, the audience watches grueling rehearsals. Beyoncé provides the voiceover narration. When not relating events and facts, she gets a bit intimate, sharing her difficult pregnancy and her regret that she never attended a historically black college, such as Morehouse College or Howard University, like her father. (She spent her childhood touring and performing with Destiny’s Child.)

The Museum of the Moving Image is located at 36-01 35th Ave. in Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.

Images: Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé Facebook