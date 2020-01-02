Con Brio Ensemble opens busy 41st season with concert in Forest Hills on Jan. 5

Don’t stop the music!

The Con Brio Ensemble will present a Twilight Concert at The Church-in-the-Gardens in Forest Hills on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 4:30 p.m.

The program includes music by Beethoven, Debussy and other composers, including Franz Mittler, who was born in Austria, but lived in Kew Gardens for many years. His daughter, Con Brio Executive Director Diana Mittler-Battipaglia, will play piano, accompanied by Alexander Meshibovsky (violin), Osceola Davis (coloratura soprano, clarinetist) and Gary Dranch (clarinet).

Admission is $12, but students and seniors can attend for $10 each. Located at 50 Ascan Ave., the host church is walking distance from the 71st-Continental subway station for the E, F, M and R lines and the Long Island Rail Road’s Forest Hills stop.

The Twilight Concert kicks off the 2020 portion of Con Brio’s 41st season, which features nine concerts in three boroughs. Mittler-Battipaglia and some of the other members of this nonprofit, Queens-based professional chamber group are on the faculty at Lehman College-CUNY. They offer these concerts in their spare time because they love the music.

Here’s the rest of Con Brio’s 2020 schedule.

Sunday, Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m. The Church-in-the-Gardens. Beethoven’s “Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1, No. 3” and Mittler’s “Songs of the Seasons,” “Nacht,” “Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 3” and others. Mittler-Battipaglia (piano), Paul Roczek (violin), Hamilton Berry (cello), Aram Tchobanian (tenor). Admission is $12, $10 seniors and students.

Saturday, Feb, 22, 2 p.m. Lehman College Recital Hall, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W., The Bronx. Beethoven’s “Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1, No. 3” and Mittler’s “Songs of the Seasons,” “Nacht,” “Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 3” and others. Mittler-Battipaglia (piano), Roczek (violin), Berry (cello), Tchobanian (tenor). Free.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 E 10th St., Manhattan. Beethoven’s “Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1, No. 3” and Mittler’s “Songs of the Seasons,” “Nacht,” “Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 3” and others. Mittler-Battipaglia (piano), Roczek (violin), Berry (cello), Tchobanian (tenor). Free.

Sunday, March 22, 2 p.m. Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38th Ave., Flushing. Beethoven’s “Romance in G Major for Violin and Piano” and “Spring Sonata, Op. 24 for Violin and Piano,” Debussy’s “Rhapsody for Clarinet and Piano,” Ravel’s “Tzigane for Violin and Piano,” Mittler’s “Songs on Poems by Wilhelm Busch,” Spohr’s “Songs for Soprano, Clarinet, and Piano,” and Rabaud’s “Solo de Concours for Clarinet and Piano.” Mittler-Battipaglia (piano), Meshibovsky (violin), Davis (soprano), Dranch (clarinet). Admission price is to be announced.

Saturday, March 28, 2 p.m. Lehman College Recital Hall. Beethoven’s “Romance in G Major for Violin and Piano” and “Spring Sonata, Op. 24 for Violin and Piano,” Debussy’s “Rhapsody for Clarinet and Piano,” Ravel’s “Tzigane for Violin and Piano,” Mittler’s “Songs on Poems by Wilhelm Busch,” Spohr’s “Songs for Soprano, Clarinet, and Piano,” and Rabaud’s “Solo de Concours for Clarinet and Piano.” Mittler-Battipaglia (piano), Meshibovsky (violin), Davis (soprano), Dranch (clarinet). Free.

Sunday, March 29, 3 p.m. St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery. Beethoven’s “Romance in G Major for Violin and Piano” and “Spring Sonata, Op. 24 for Violin and Piano,” Debussy’s “Rhapsody for Clarinet and Piano,” Ravel’s “Tzigane for Violin and Piano,” Mittler’s “Songs on Poems by Wilhelm Busch,” Spohr’s “Songs for Soprano, Clarinet, and Piano,” and Rabaud’s “Solo de Concours for Clarinet and Piano.” Mittler-Battipaglia (piano), Meshibovsky (violin), Davis (soprano), Dranch (clarinet). Free.

Saturday, April 4, 2 p.m. Forest Hills Library, 108-19 71st Ave. Beethoven’s “Romance in G Major for Violin and Piano” and “Spring Sonata, Op. 24 for Violin and Piano,” Debussy’s “Rhapsody for Clarinet and Piano,” Ravel’s “Tzigane for Violin and Piano,” Mittler’s “Songs on Poems by Wilhelm Busch,” Spohr’s “Songs for Soprano, Clarinet, and Piano,” and Rabaud’s “Solo de Concours for Clarinet and Piano.” Mittler-Battipaglia (piano), Meshibovsky (violin), Davis (soprano), Dranch (clarinet). Free.

Wednesday, June 10, 2 p.m. Kew Gardens Community Center, 80-02 Kew Gardens Rd., works for violin, cello and piano to be announced. Mittler-Battipaglia (piano), Meshibovsky (violin), Berry (cello). Free, thanks to Friends of the Con Brio Ensemble and the Kew Gardens Community House.

These concerts are made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the NYS Council on the Arts, administered by the Queens Council on the Arts of public funding from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs; Lehman College/CUNY Association for Campus Activity and Auxiliary Enterprises; Kew Gardens Community Center; Queens Borough Library Programs and Services; The Church-in-the-Gardens; Voelker Orth Museum; and Friends of the Con Brio Ensemble.

Images: Con Brio Ensemble