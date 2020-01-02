Senior woman dies after being hit by car in Flushing on New Year’s Day: NYPD

A senior woman died of her injuries on New Year’s Day after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Flushing.

According to police, at 5:51 p.m. on Jan. 1, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of Parsons Boulevard and Northern Boulevard. Upon their arrival, police found that 74-year-old Ok J. Kang had been hit by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 43-year-old man while crossing the street near her home on Northern Boulevard.

Kang was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Queens, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.