Flushing’s NewYork Presbyterian-Queens Hospital welcomes its first baby of the year

NewYork-Presbyterian-Queens Hospital in Flushing welcomed its first newborn of 2020.

Arianne Montenegro made her debut at midnight on Jan. 1, 2020 weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces. The proud parents, Arisleidy Ventura and Galo Montenegro, who reside in Ridgewood, say they are simply “overjoyed by the arrival of our baby girl.”

“I was in fact expecting my baby to be born before midnight on Dec. 31,” said Montenegro. “I’m overly excited now that I have double reasons to celebrate New Year’s Day. “Arianne is my third daughter but for my girlfriend, this is her first baby.”

Montenegro has two older daughters, Aylenne and Juliette who are proud big sisters of baby Arianne.