Police searching for creep who groped a woman at a Sunnyside subway station

Police are turning to the public and asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a forceable touching inside a Sunnyside subway station last month.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2019, an unidentified man touched a woman’s buttocks as she walked down the stairs of the 40th Street station on the 7 train line, according to authorities. The man then fled in an unknown direction, police say.

The 36-year-old victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.