Deranged bigot shouts slurs and spits at woman outside Far Rockaway yeshiva

Cops need the public’s help in finding a man connected to yet another anti-Semitic incident in the city – this one occurring outside a Far Rockaway yeshiva.

Police released on Friday video footage of the suspect connected to the bias crime, which occurred at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 24 near the Talmud Torah Siach Yitzchok yeshiva at 15-13 Central Ave.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator attempted to enter the school, but was denied entry by staff. After being turned away, he came across a 44-year-old female driver sitting inside a car parked outside the yeshiva.

Police said the bigot hurled anti-Semitic slurs at the woman, then spat at her through an open passenger side window and fled the scene.

The incident was reported to the 101st Precinct; the woman was not injured.

Cops described the suspect as a black man in his 20s with a slim build.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

There have been at least a dozen anti-Semitic incidents in the New York City area since December, most of which have occurred in Brooklyn.