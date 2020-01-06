FDNY investigating cause of Ozone Park fire that left 10 injured

The FDNY is investigating the cause of a fire in Ozone Park that injured six firefighters and four civilians on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the call at 78-17 101st Ave. at around 11:25 a.m. on Jan. 5, when a fire broke out in a three-story building, according to a FDNY spokesperson.

The four-alarm fire brought the response of 39 units, or about 170 firefighters and EMS personnel. According to the FDNY, the fire was under control a little before 2:30 p.m.

The fire affected six other buildings beyond the home it started in, according to FDNY, and all 10 people who were injured as a result of the blaze were transported to Jamaica Hospital.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

State Senator Joseph Addabbo issued the following statement on the Ozone Park fire.

“My thoughts go out to all of those that were affected by the terrible fire that destroyed the Ozone Park Supermarket and four apartment buildings on Sunday morning,” Addabbo said. “Thankfully, no lives were lost in this blaze, but we do pray for the injured residents and brave firefighters who worked to get the fire under control before it could do even more damage. Our Ozone Park community is strong, and I know we will come together to help those that lost everything.”

Updated at 12:10 p.m.