Got old tech? Recycle it at this e-waste event in Ridgewood

It’s only been a little more than a decade since the first iPhone was released but chances are, in that time, you’ve accrued quite a few pieces of personal tech. There’s probably an old phone or computer sitting somewhere in your home, gathering nothing but dust.

But thanks to an e-waste recycling event in Ridgewood later this month, you can start the decade off with a clean electronic slate.

Bring old and broken electronic devices to Rosemary’s Playground on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to properly recycle your personal tech.

Working and non-working computers, monitors, printers, scanners, keyboards, mice, cables, TVs, VCRs, DVD players, phones, audio/visual equipment and cell phones will all be accepted for recycling.

“With sanitation laws seemingly always changing, it can be confusing for constituents to know what can legally be thrown out with your curbside recycling,” said State Senator Joesph Addabbo, who is sponsoring the event in collaboration with the Lower East Side Ecology Center, The Friends of Rosemary’s Playground and the Department of Parks and Recreation.

“I love having these e-waste recycling events throughout the district, because it gives my constituents an easy way to recycle their electronics at a central location right in their own neighborhood,” Addabbo said in a statement.

The State Senator added that this is the perfect event for someone who may have accrued a few new pieces of tech during the holiday season.

Rosemary’s Playground is located on Fairview Avenue between Woodbine and Madison streets in Ridgewood.

The event will take place rain or shine.