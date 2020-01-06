Video shows Governor Cuomo assisting in collision rescue on the BQE in Woodside

Governor Cuomo jumped into action on Monday afternoon when an overturned car on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway in Woodside left an injured man trapped inside.

At around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, it is reported that the governor was leaving an event for the Association for a Better New York in Manhattan and as he was traveling down the Brooklyn Queens Expressway near Queens Boulevard, a car looked like it was about to tip over at the median barrier.

A spokesperson from the governor’s office stated that police had not arrived yet when the governor’s car pulled over.

Video taken at the scene by one of the governor’s staff members shows Cuomo standing on the barrier assisting first responders in pulling the man out of the cab of the truck.

At this time, it is not clear what the extent of the injuries were for the trapped man.