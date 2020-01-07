Duo sought for Springfield Gardens drive-by shooting that left one man injured: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for two individuals involved in a drive-by shooting earlier this month in Springfield Gardens.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, the pair, sitting inside a red, four-door sedan, fired several shots at a 25-year-old man as he walked on the sidewalk in front of 133-28 Springfield Blvd., according to the NYPD.

The duo sped off westbound on Merrick Boulevard while the victim, shot once on his right thigh, was taken to Jamaica Hospital by private means.

Police report there were three people inside the sedan, although only two fired shots.

A motive could not be confirmed by the NYPD. The investigation into the assault is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.