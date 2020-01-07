Knife-wielding attacker slashes gas station employee in Woodhaven

Police are searching for the man who slashed an employee of a Woodhaven gas station in the face with a knife after an altercation early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The suspect approached the Shell gas station at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 7 inside of a blue Audi, police said. The unidentified 67-year-old gas station employee approached the suspect and the two began to argue. The suspect then reached for a knife and slashed the face of the gas station employee, cops said.

After injuring the man, the suspect then reached into his victim’s pocket and stole $60 before speeding off, according to the authorities.

Police could not confirm why the employee approached the man or what the altercation was about.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, last seen wearing gray shorts and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.