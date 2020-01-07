School of Rock Queens to put on first live show in Bayside this weekend

Students at a Queens-based rock school are coming to Bayside with their first live performances this weekend.

School of Rock Queens, which temporarily operates at Multi-Sound Studios in Whitestone, will be making its foray into Hatfields on Bell Boulevard. Performances on Saturday, Jan. 11, include medleys from the youth and adult classes and a special set featuring the songs of “British Invasion” artists.

Owner Tom Vidal started the School of Rock Queens after seeing his own children flourish at the franchise location in Roslyn on Long Island. The performance-based music school combines weekly private lessons with weekly rehearsals in rock bands, which culminate in live shows at rock venues.

Using a motivational, song-first approach, the school teaches kids ages 4 and up as well as adults the art of piano, keyboard, vocals, guitar, bass and drums.

“I’m so incredibly proud of our students, given nearly all of them were absolute beginners when we opened the school in mid-September. To see them all coming together as a real band and motivating each other to excel as a team is so inspirational. The show directors have done an amazing job teaching these kids to not only play their instrument but also to be musicians, which is what School of Rock is known for,” said Vidal. “This is just the first of many shows our students will perform in this amazing community we now call our home.”

Younger students in the Rock 101 beginner rock band will kick off the show with a medley of four songs, followed by a full set of songs from students in the Performance Program playing British Invasion artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who.

The afternoon continues as the school’s adult band performs a short set of songs while School of Rock Queens staff members wrap up the program with an open jam.

In 1998, Paul Green founded the School of Rock franchise in Philadelphia. Since its inception, the company became a rapidly growing, international franchise, with more than 250 schools in ten global markets. The school has grown from 4,000 students to more than 30,000 since 2009.

The show is at Hatfields (40-05 Bell Blvd.) from noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 11. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 929-999-7625 or email queens@schoolofrock.com. Attendees can also purchase tickets at the door.

Visit queens.schoolofrock.com to learn more about the School of Rock Queens.