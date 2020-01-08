Flushing Town Hall introduces winter and spring program featuring 80 events from across the globe

Flushing Town Hall released its winter and spring program on Tuesday providing plenty of opportunities for guests to enjoy arts and culture from near and far. The historic home to music, dance, family programs and art is presenting a dynamic array of concerts, workshops and other engaging activities.

“In 2020, we are bringing the best and brightest of performances — from here at home and from across the globe — to Flushing, with programs and events for people of all ages,” said Ellen Kodadek, Flushing Town Hall executive and artistic director. “Our jam-packed season — just in the first half of the year! — features a total of 80 concerts, workshops, exhibitions and more, illustrating our commitment to provide global arts for our global community.”

At the launch event, City Councilman Peter Koo delivered remarks, lauding Flushing Town Hall as a cultural gem, and attendees were treated to previews thanks to Janara Band and Music From China.

Though Flushing Town Hall’s programs begin just after the New Year, the venue holds a season welcome party on Saturday, January 25, when Afro-Colombian musical ensemble Grupo Rebolu takes the stage. The party begins with an interactive dance workshop, including a free percussion instrument giveaway at 3 p.m., followed by a performance at 4 p.m. and a post-show jam session with the band.

Flushing Town Hall’s audience favorite—Global Mashups—returns to the stage, where the venue mashes up two cultures on one stage and with an open dance floor. Starting with dance lessons, each band plays a set, and then the two meet and jam. The series features: Klezmer Meets Venezuela (Feb. 29); Hungary Meets Ghana (March 14); Colombia Meets the Philippines (April 4); Bluegrass Meets Mexico (April 18); and Balkans Meets Tango (May 2).

The popular venue will present a series of programs celebrating the Lunar New Year: Lunar New Year Exhibition: A Good Beginning Here (Jan. 17-Feb. 16); Lunar New Year Tradition: Puppet Making & Dragon Walk (Jan. 18); Zhou Family Band (Jan. 26); Lunar New Year Chinese Temple Bazaar (Feb. 1); Tiger & Magpie: Good Luck Painting from Korea (Feb. 9); and SaaWee: New Ritual (Feb. 21).

With something for everyone, from the littlest toddlers to the young at heart, Flushing Town Hall’s 2020 spring season includes programs for the whole family.

Among the offerings are workshops, puppetry and performances, such as Paige in Full (March 7); The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia (March 15); Navatman Music Collective & Dance Company (March 21); A Palo Seco: Flamenco (March 28); and Axis Theatre’s Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch (May 2).

Another season highlight is Guitar Mash (Feb. 7). An immersive, participatory concert led by Guitar Mash Artistic Director Mark Stewart (Musical Director with Paul Simon since 1998) and special guest Carlos Alomar (known for his work with David Bowie), Guitar Mash will bring together renowned guitarists and singer-songwriters to share the songs and stories that shaped them — and audience members are encouraged to bring their own guitars to strum along!

Also on the calendar are: Akua Allrich: Tribute to Nina Simone & Miriam Makeba (March 28); Music from China: Poetry in Music (April 5); Sinnoi (May 22); Crazy Talented Asians & Friends (May 30); Roopa in Flux (June 5); and Queens Jazz Orchestra: I’m Back Again Swinging! (June 19).

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot—located a short distance from the 7 train—at 137-35 Northern Blvd., in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available. More information is available at www.flushingtownhall.org.

In 2020, Flushing Town Hall will continue to open its doors to teenagers for free. Under the “Teen Access Program,” all 13- to 19-year-old boys and girls (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love in the arts and culture.