Get discounts to record-breaking Chinese film that will screen in Queens

Here’s a chance to save money and watch an international blockbuster that didn’t achieve comparable success in the United States.

The Museum of the Moving Image will present “Ne Zha” on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 11:30 a.m. It’s the highest-grossing animated film of all time in China and the Asian country’s second-highest-grossing film in any genre.

General admission to the 2019 release is $15, but QNS readers can get 20 percent discounts with the promo code “FAMILY20.”

The 110-minute narrative uses state-of-the-art CGI (computer-generated imagery) to depict beautiful landscapes, spectacular martial arts scenes and vivid facial expressions. The plot is adapted from a folk story that dates to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

The title character, Ne Zha, is an incorrigible young boy who was infused at birth with the spirit of the Demon Pearl. He’s an outcast in his village due to a rumor that he has special powers to destroy the world, and his parents are stiflingly overprotective. The pint-sized protagonist, who sports a pair of pigtail knots despite being only 2 years old, shows devilish and angelical sides during his youth as the Spirit World fights for his soul. At one time, he burns down a village. At another time, he yearns for a normal childhood. At many times, he morphs around in exaggerated CGI style.

After a long struggle, he learns how to break the curse of his fate, defy a network of powers and become a hero.

The film, which is in Mandarin with English subtitles, includes more than 1,300 special effects shots created by more than 1,600 designers. One scene took more than two months to complete.

“Ne Zha” shows as part of the museum’s long-running World of Animation series, which presents classic and contemporary animated films from around the world with a family-friendly audience in mind. It’s almost over, though, and “Wall-E” on March 21 and March 22 are the only remaining screenings.

The Museum of the Moving Image is at 36-01 35th Ave. in Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.

Image: Courtesy of Museum of the Moving Image