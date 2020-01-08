It takes an (edible) village! Get a piece of GingerBread Lane on Jan. 12

There’s no such thing as a free lunch, but this event comes deliciously close.

The New York Hall of Science will break down this season’s GingerBread Lane and hand out pieces to the public on Sunday, Jan. 12, starting at 2 p.m.

The giveaway will be organized on a first-come, first-served basis until the annual smorgasbord of gingerbread, royal icing and candy is entirely gone. This could take a long time as the edible village contains around 600 pounds of gingerbread, 3,000 pounds of icing and 1,400 candy canes. (Add an estimated 700 pounds of candy, including M&M’s, gum, jelly beans and Necco Wafers.)

On shelved display in the museum since Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, the mini-municipality features hundreds of houses, a few factories, a skating rink and amenities such as a poinsettia pizzeria and pumpkin spice latte cafe. This year, the creator, Jon Lovitch, added some stores with cute names such as “11 Pipers Piping Hot Soup,” “My Two Front Teeth General Dentistry” and “Visions of Sugar Plums Eye Glasses.”

The giveaway is free with admission, and attendees are asked to bring something to transport their chunks. (Insiders suggest flat-bottomed shopping bags and paper grocery bags.)

As a special treat this year, Lovitch, a former Plaza chef who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, will share his tips for gingerbread preservation during a workshop at 1:30 p.m.

For Lovitch (below, middle), GingerBread Lane is a labor of love. First, he sketches it out on a notepad. Then, he spends almost an entire year planning, drafting, designing, baking, building and decorating. It’s also a feather in his cap as he has various Guinness World Records designations for largest gingerbread village, dating back to 2013.

The New York Hall of Science’s address is 47-01 111th St. at the edge of Flushing Meadows Corona Park. There’s a large parking lot on site, and the 7 train’s 111th Street/Roosevelt Avenue station is a few blocks to the north.

Images: GingerBread Lane