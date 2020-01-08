New commanding officer joins 111th Precinct in Bayside

The 111th Precinct in Bayside welcomed a new commanding officer to its ranks.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, the precinct announced that Deputy Inspector John Hall would be stepping down from his post after nearly two years as the commanding officer. Assuming the leadership role is Captain John Portalatin, who previously served in the 104th, 109th and 110th precincts, according to Patch.

“It was an honor & privilege serving the people of the @NYPD111Pct and leading the great officers there. I will be moving on to a new assignment next week,” Hall said via the 111th Precinct Twitter account. “The @NYPD111Pct is in good hands with the hardworking & dedicated Captain John Portalatin.”

Hall took to Twitter to announce his new role in the NYPD office that oversees CompStat, the police’s crime data system. Named for the NYPD accountability process, CompStat provides citywide crime analysis and data analytics.

In March 2018, Hall replaced Deputy Inspector William McBride as the top cop in the 111th Precinct. Previously, the Sunnyside resident was assigned to precincts in the Bronx and neighborhoods in Manhattan including West Harlem and Chinatown.

The NYPD promoted Portalatin from lieutenant to captain in 2016. The 111th Precinct Community Council introduced him as the incumbent commanding officer at the organization’s Jan. 7 meeting.

Congratulations to Captain Portalatin as he moves on to be the Commanding Officer of the @NYPD111Pct. Your @NYPD109Pct family wishes you the best in your new role. pic.twitter.com/IOVbdD2oOj — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) January 8, 2020

The 111th Precinct is based in Bayside and covers northeast Queens including Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, Hollis Hills and Fresh Meadows.