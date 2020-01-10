Jamaica man sentenced for selling illegal firearms throughout the county: DA

A Jamaica man will spend 12 years in prison for his role in selling illegal firearms throughout the borough, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Gerren Devlin, 34, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sale of firearms on Oct. 9, 2019. He was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison, followed by five years post release supervision.

Devlin’s co-defendant, 30-year-old Kiearra Reynolds, also of Jamaica, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Nov. 20, 2019, and is currently awaiting sentencing.

“Far too many people are senselessly killed by guns,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “This defendant is going to prison for selling illegal weapons in our neighborhoods. Those who deal guns in Queens County will be prosecuted.”

According to charges, Devlin and Reynolds were gun traffickers operating in Queens County, however unbeknownst to them the buyers were undercover detectives. Over the course of a long -term investigation, Devlin sold undercover detectives 26 pistols, 2 revolvers, 2 assault rifles, a shotgun, an inoperable blank pistol and more than 400 rounds of ammunition, which in total is valued at $26,000.

On nine separate occasions between December 2017 and March 2019, Devlin sold numerous firearms to a “buyer” in exchange for thousands of dollars in cash. On Dec. 8, 2017, the undercover detective met with Devlin on Ferndale Avenue in Jamaica and Devlin sold the detective a pistol, a magazine for that pistol and ammunition for $600.

On Sept. 6, 2018, Reynolds sold three pistols and accompanying ammunition to a “buyer” for $2,800.