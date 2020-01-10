Queens man arrested in murder of 92-year-old Richmond Hill woman: NYPD

Police have made an arrest Thursday night in the Jan. 6 murder of a 92-year-old Richmond Hill woman, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

Detectives from the 106th Precinct and the Queens Detective Squad cuffed 21-year-old Queens man Reeaz Kahn, who they say assaulted Maria Fuertes just after midnight as she walked northbound on 127th Street near Liberty Avenue. Police charged Kahn on Friday with murder and sex abuse.

The victim, a resident of 103rd Road, was walking on 127th Street when she was approached from behind by the suspect and assaulted behind a parked car for nearly four minutes before the man fled the scene, according to Harrison.

“A defenseless 92-year-old woman was minding her own business just walking down the street when she was brutally attacked,” Harrison said.

NYPD Deputy Chief Joseph Kenny, the commanding officer of Queens Borough South, said the community came forward with multiple tips that led to the arrest. Kenny said Chief Medical Examiner reported that the physical confrontation led to multiple injuries including contusions around her neck and injuries around her private area.

“Miss Fuentes was a fixture in the neighborhood of Richmond Hill,” Kenny said. “She was known on Liberty Avenue. She took strolls in the neighborhood quite often. Like I said, she was a fixture in the community and she will be missed.”

Kenny added that the investigation continues.